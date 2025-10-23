Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / News/  Trump, Rutte Discuss Ukraine Peace Efforts As US Imposes Harsh Sanctions On Russia’s Oil Giants

Trump, Rutte Discuss Ukraine Peace Efforts As US Imposes Harsh Sanctions On Russia’s Oil Giants

Updated: 23 Oct 2025, 11:40 am IST Livemint

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, praising Trump’s efforts to broker a Middle East ceasefire and bring peace between Ukraine and Russia. The meeting came as the U.S. announced sweeping new sanctions on Russia’s top oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil. Trump said it was “time” to act, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent vowed continued pressure on Moscow to end its war.