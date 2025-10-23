Trump, Rutte Discuss Ukraine Peace Efforts As US Imposes Harsh Sanctions On Russia’s Oil Giants

Updated: 23 Oct 2025, 11:40 am IST

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, praising Trump’s efforts to broker a Middle East ceasefire and bring peace between Ukraine and Russia. The meeting came as the U.S. announced sweeping new sanctions on Russia’s top oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil. Trump said it was “time” to act, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent vowed continued pressure on Moscow to end its war.