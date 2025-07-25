Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jul 24 2025 07:50:01
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 700.60 1.51%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.45 0.40%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 338.85 -1.18%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 299.25 0.00%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 410.00 -1.19%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Trump Says Firing Fed Chair Powell ‘Not Necessary’, Urges Rate Cut During Federal Reserve Visit

Trump Says Firing Fed Chair Powell ‘Not Necessary’, Urges Rate Cut During Federal Reserve Visit

Updated: 25 Jul 2025, 08:55 AM IST Livemint

U.S. President Donald Trump said it’s “not necessary” to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling such a move “big.” During a rare visit to the Fed, Trump urged Powell to lower interest rates ahead of the central bank’s upcoming policy meeting, signaling continued pressure on the Fed’s monetary stance. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue