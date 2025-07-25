U.S. President Donald Trump said it’s “not necessary” to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling such a move “big.” During a rare visit to the Fed, Trump urged Powell to lower interest rates ahead of the central bank’s upcoming policy meeting, signaling continued pressure on the Fed’s monetary stance. Watch!
