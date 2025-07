Trump Says Firing Fed Chair Powell ‘Not Necessary’, Urges Rate Cut During Federal Reserve Visit

Updated: 25 Jul 2025, 08:55 AM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump said it’s “not necessary” to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling such a move “big.” During a rare visit to the Fed, Trump urged Powell to lower interest rates ahead of the central bank’s upcoming policy meeting, signaling continued pressure on the Fed’s monetary stance. Watch!