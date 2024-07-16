Trump Shooting: US Presidents Who Were Assassinated While In Office | Kennedy, Lincoln

Updated: 16 Jul 2024, 01:34 PM IST

Former US President Donald Trump was shot at an outdoor rally during his speech in Butler, Pennsylvania. Around 6 minutes into his speech, when suddenly, the sound of gunshots rang the air. The Republican Party candidate dropped to the ground behind the podium after looking at the blood on his hand that went past over his right ear. But Trump is not the first US President to be shot at. So far, 4 US Presidents have lost their lives in such assassination attempts.