Business News/ Videos / News/  Trump-Ordered Strike Hits ‘Drug Boat’ Off Colombia, US Calls It Part Of War On Venezuela

Trump-Ordered Strike Hits ‘Drug Boat’ Off Colombia, US Calls It Part Of War On Venezuela

Updated: 23 Oct 2025, 11:41 am IST Livemint

The United States has carried out its 8th alleged strike on a ‘drug boat’ in the Eastern Pacific, reportedly killing two people aboard. The strike, confirmed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, targeted a vessel operating in international waters off Colombia, said to be involved in narcotics smuggling. According to Hegseth, the operation was part of a larger effort to combat narco-terrorism in the region. Video released by the Department of War shows the small boat exploding and floating motionless in flames. Trump compared the threat of narco-traffickers to Al-Qaeda, stating there would be “no refuge or forgiveness—only justice.” This comes amid escalating U.S. operations against Venezuela and covert CIA activities in the region.

 
