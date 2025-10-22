English
Trump's H1B Visa Fee Hike Sparks Revolt In MAGA Camp | Rep. Lawmakers Join Hands With Democrats

Updated: 22 Oct 2025, 09:43 pm IST Livemint

Three Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in opposing President Donald Trump’s $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visa applicants, The Wall Street Journal reports, adding to mounting resistance from the tech industry. Reps. Jay Obernolte (R., Calif.), Maria Salazar (R., Fla.) and Don Bacon (R., Neb.) signed a letter on Tuesday, the news outlet stated, with three Democrats urging President Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to reconsider the new fee.

 
