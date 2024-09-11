Speaking at the National Press Club in Washington DC, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that two business people are controlling the entire business system of India. Hitting out at Gautam Adani, he said Adani owns airports, ports, agriculture, defense, etc and this is causing a lot of damage to India’s productivity. Watch!
