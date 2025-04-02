Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Apr 02 2025 15:59:29
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 702.40 2.88%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.65 1.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 671.80 0.06%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 351.90 -0.07%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 408.95 0.57%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Uday Kotak Explains EXACTLY What Trump's Tariffs Mean For The World: 'Each Country To Itself'

Uday Kotak Explains EXACTLY What Trump's Tariffs Mean For The World: 'Each Country To Itself'

Updated: 02 Apr 2025, 08:39 PM IST Livemint

In an exclusive conversation with Mint, Uday Kotak says that 'America should be very worried about the unintended consequences of their decisions'. This with respect to the tariffs that Donald Trump has imposed and is threatening on most other countries. Kotak explains exactly why it's a problem that U.S. has taken such an aggressive stance and what it means for global order going forward. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue