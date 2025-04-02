Hello User
Uday Kotak Explains EXACTLY What Trump's Tariffs Mean For The World: 'Each Country To Itself'

Updated: 02 Apr 2025, 08:39 PM IST Livemint

In an exclusive conversation with Mint, Uday Kotak says that 'America should be very worried about the unintended consequences of their decisions'. This with respect to the tariffs that Donald Trump has imposed and is threatening on most other countries. Kotak explains exactly why it's a problem that U.S. has taken such an aggressive stance and what it means for global order going forward. Watch!

