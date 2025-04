UK Imposes Travel Permit On Europeans From Wednesday; All You Need To Know | ETA Explained

Updated: 02 Apr 2025, 09:42 PM IST

UK News In a shake-up of long-standing travel rules, European nationals heading to the UK will from Wednesday need a mandatory entry permit, which the British government says will strengthen border security. The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) can be bought online in the next few days for £10 (12 euros), but the price is rising swiftly from April 9 to £16.