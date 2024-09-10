Explore
‘UK Should Vacate Permanent Seat For India…’: Ex-UNSC President Kishore Mahbubani | Exclusive

Updated: 10 Sep 2024, 06:24 PM IST Abhishek Singh

As the ‘third most-powerful country’ in the world, India should get its ‘rightful place’ as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council according to ex-Singaporean diplomat Kishore Mahbubani, a former president of the UNSC. In this exclusive interview with Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor Mint, Professor Kishore Mahbubani said, 'UK should vacate its seat for India at the UNSC', adding further that 'it would be the most perfect reparation'. Watch.

 
