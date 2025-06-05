When the Russia Ukraine war started, not many would have thought Ukraine would be able to last this long... but it's been 3 years, and they've kept up the fight. The main reason behind this, is their mass deployment of relatively cheap drones. During the recent Operation Spiderweb, Ukraine says they used 117 FPV drones... and claim to have wiped out $7 billion worth of strategic Russian assets. These drones cost just about $2000 each - so you can do the math. Now, countries around the world seem to have taken a cue - watch!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.