Ukraine Is Producing 200,000 Cheap Combat Drones Per Month: Op Spiderweb Turns Global Case Study

Updated: 05 Jun 2025, 01:17 PM IST

When the Russia Ukraine war started, not many would have thought Ukraine would be able to last this long... but it's been 3 years, and they've kept up the fight. The main reason behind this, is their mass deployment of relatively cheap drones. During the recent Operation Spiderweb, Ukraine says they used 117 FPV drones... and claim to have wiped out $7 billion worth of strategic Russian assets. These drones cost just about $2000 each - so you can do the math. Now, countries around the world seem to have taken a cue - watch!