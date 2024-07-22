Explore
Union Budget 2024 May Have THIS In Store To Boost Job Creation | PLI-Like Scheme, Capex Push

Union Budget 2024 May Have THIS In Store To Boost Job Creation | PLI-Like Scheme, Capex Push

Updated: 22 Jul 2024, 03:24 PM IST Livemint

Union Budget 2024: There are 3 reasons why jobs are likely to be in focus during Budget 2024. First of course is the fact that the BJP fell short of the majority mark in the recently concluded lok sabha elections 2024 - and the government will be looking to repair their relationship with voters. Second is that the government has got a record $25 billion surplus transfer from the RBI, which will allow them room to spend on things like infrastructure, to push job creation - something that they're likely to do. And the third - well, watch the video to find out!

 
