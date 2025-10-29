English
Unpaid US Air Traffic Controllers Seek Second Jobs As Shutdown Pushes System To The Brink

Updated: 29 Oct 2025, 09:46 am IST Livemint

Hundreds of U.S. air traffic controllers are considering second jobs as the government shutdown stretches into its fourth week. With no paychecks and mounting bills, the strain on the nation’s aviation safety system is growing. Nearly 13,000 controllers and 50,000 TSA officers are working without pay, causing widespread flight delays and safety concerns. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has urged Congress to act as staffing shortages worsen across major airports.

 
