UPI's Game-Changing Impact On International Payments | Setup Guide | Must Watch For NRIs

Updated: 23 Feb 2024, 09:14 PM IST

UPI is now available in multiple countries. With m... moreUPI is now available in multiple countries. With more expected to join the list, this could have a game-changing impact on how Indians working abroad… send money to family, and friends back home. Watch this video to find out how to use UPI for international payments.