UPI's Game-Changing Impact On International Payments | Setup Guide | Must Watch For NRIs

UPI is now available in multiple countries. With m... moreUPI is now available in multiple countries. With more expected to join the list, this could have a game-changing impact on how Indians working abroad… send money to family, and friends back home. Watch this video to find out how to use UPI for international payments.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.