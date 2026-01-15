Hello User
US CAPTURES MADURO: Is Venezuela Next Iraq or Next Panama? Civil War, Oil & Superpower Showdown

US CAPTURES MADURO: Is Venezuela Next Iraq or Next Panama? Civil War, Oil & Superpower Showdown

Updated: 15 Jan 2026, 01:55 pm IST Abhishek Singh

Donald Trump’s stunning operation to capture Nicolás Maduro has put Venezuela at the centre of a global storm. In this video, we break down why the US moved, what it means for oil, China, Russia and Latin America, and whether this is the next Iraq or another Panama. In this podcast, Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Livemint talks to Maria Alejandra Aristeguieta-Alvarez, a Venezuelan diplomat who has served as interim President Juan Guaidó’s representative to the Swiss Confederation and to United Nations–related international organisations in Geneva. She is also a member of the opposition’s international political council, a group of 17 leading international policy experts led by Machado and the 2024 election’s winning presidential candidate, Edmundo González.