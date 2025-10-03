U.S. Government Shutdown: What If 'Deal Maker' Trump Can't Convince Democrats to Cooperate?

Updated: 03 Oct 2025, 11:04 am IST

The U.S. faces the growing threat of a government shutdown as President Trump, who often touts himself as a “deal maker,” struggles to bring Democrats to the negotiating table. With both parties locked in a standoff over key budget issues, the stakes are high for millions of Americans who could be affected by stalled services and furloughed workers. This video examines what’s at stake, why compromise is elusive, and what happens if no agreement is reached.