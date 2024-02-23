US Pulls Off Moon Landing After 50 Years | Odysseus Lands Down Near Lunar South Pole | Watch

The United States has pulled off its first lunar l... moreThe United States has pulled off its first lunar landing in more than half a century with a spacecraft built and operated by a Texas-based private company. Odysseus, an uncrewed robot lander built by Houston-based Intuitive Machines with funding from NASA, touched down near the lunar south pole at around 23:23 GMT, the company announced in a webcast on Thursday.