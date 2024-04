U.S. To Impose New Sanctions On Iran; Will It Stop Israel From Escalating? | Watch

Updated: 17 Apr 2024, 05:41 PM IST

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced on Tuesday that new sanctions on Tehran, potentially aimed at diminishing the country's oil export capacity, would be imposed within days. Meanwhile, while the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has asserted its intention to strike back against the attack, world leaders have urged Israel not to retaliate.