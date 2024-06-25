Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / News/  Viral Video: Canada Job Crisis | Foreign Students Lining Up At Tim Hortons For Jobs

Viral Video: Canada Job Crisis | Foreign Students Lining Up At Tim Hortons For Jobs

Updated: 25 Jun 2024, 02:46 PM IST Livemint

Canada job crisis: Watch the viral video of dozens of Indian and other foreign students queuing up outside a Tim Hortons'' coffee shop in Canada for a job. The tightening job market in Canada has been fueled by a surge of immigration into the country due to which its population grew at the fastest rate in 67 years. This is hitting the large number of international students particularly hard. Watch

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.