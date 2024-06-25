Viral Video: Canada Job Crisis | Foreign Students Lining Up At Tim Hortons For Jobs

Updated: 25 Jun 2024, 02:46 PM IST

Canada job crisis: Watch the viral video of dozens of Indian and other foreign students queuing up outside a Tim Hortons'' coffee shop in Canada for a job. The tightening job market in Canada has been fueled by a surge of immigration into the country due to which its population grew at the fastest rate in 67 years. This is hitting the large number of international students particularly hard. Watch