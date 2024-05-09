OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu May 09 2024 15:59:37
Viral Video: Danish Envoy Flags Trash-Ridden Service Lane Near Denmark Embassy, NDMC Reacts | Watch

Viral Video: Danish Envoy Flags Trash-Ridden Service Lane Near Denmark Embassy, NDMC Reacts | Watch

Updated: 09 May 2024, 04:53 PM IST Livemint

Green and Trashy Delhi: Denmark's ambassador to India, Freddy Svane, on Wednesday, took to social media platform X to show a trash-ridden service lane adjacent to the Embassy of Denmark in Delhi's Chanakyapuri. He appealed to the authorities to address the cleanliness issues in the area, highlighting the stark contrast to the city's renowned reputation for its greenery.

 
