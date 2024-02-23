Viral Video Of Frustrated Parents Taking TV From Byju's Office | ED Lookout Notice Against Founder

Updated: 23 Feb 2024, 07:00 PM IST

Facing troubles getting their refund back from Byju's for an unused tab and learning programme, this family reportedly walked into the Byju's office and dismantled a TV there. This video has now gone viral, adding to the woes of the already beleaguered edtech firm. To top all of Byjus' worries, the Enforcement Directorate has now barred their founder, Byju Raveendran from travelling outside the country. The agency has issued a fresh lookout circular against him. Watch to know more