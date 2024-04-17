VIRAL VIDEOS Of Heavy Rain In Dubai | Airport Operations Suspended, Traffic Comes To A Halt | Watch

Updated: 17 Apr 2024, 05:43 PM IST

Heavy Rain In Dubai: Heavy rains lashed Dubai late on Monday night and continued on Tuesday, April 16, submerging its major highways and international airport. The heavy rainfall prompted the UAE government to issue warnings urging employees to work from home and only leave ‘in cases of extreme necessity.’ Several videos of the torrential rainfall went viral on social media.