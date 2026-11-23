Watch: Nepal PM Balendra Shah Gets Grand Welcome From PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra ‘Balen’ Shah at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday morning, where the visiting leader received a ceremonial reception and inspected the Guard of Honour. Arriving in the Indian capital for a two-day state visit from November 22 to 23 at PM Modi’s invitation, this marks Balendra Shah’s first visit to India—and his first bilateral foreign trip—since assuming office as Nepal's Prime Minister in March 2026.