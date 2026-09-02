Subscribe

Watch: PM Modi warmly greets Chinese & Russian Presidents at SCO summit 2026

Visuals from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit show Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting and shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Watch the moment here.

Livemint
Published2 Sep 2026, 02:07 PM IST
Advertisement
Mint Default Caption
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosNewsWatch: PM Modi warmly greets Chinese & Russian Presidents at SCO summit 2026
Advertisement
Read Next Story