Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 01 2024 15:59:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.05 -1.39%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 361.25 3.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 423.35 1.75%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,640.40 1.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,144.60 -1.02%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Wayanad Landslide Update: Rahul Gandhi At Ground Zero In Kerala | Death Toll Rises to 280

Wayanad Landslide Update: Rahul Gandhi At Ground Zero In Kerala | Death Toll Rises to 280

Updated: 01 Aug 2024, 10:24 PM IST Livemint

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the landslide-hit Wayanad on Thursday. A landslide occurred in Wayanad on July 30 claiming the lives of over 280 people. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has confirmed that more than 1,500 have been rescued from the affected areas. Watch to know the updates! #wayanad #kerala #wayanadlandslide

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue