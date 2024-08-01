Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the landslide-hit Wayanad on Thursday. A landslide occurred in Wayanad on July 30 claiming the lives of over 280 people. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has confirmed that more than 1,500 have been rescued from the affected areas. Watch to know the updates! #wayanad #kerala #wayanadlandslide
