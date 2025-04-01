Explore
Business News/ Videos / News/  What Happens On Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' ?| Impact On Global Economy | Tariff War

What Happens On Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' ?| Impact On Global Economy | Tariff War

Updated: 01 Apr 2025, 09:52 AM IST Livemint

US President Donald Trump has launched a volley of tariffs impacting allies and adversaries this year, promising ‘Liberation Day’ on Wednesday with action targeting countries that have persistent trade gaps with his country. To find out, what is Liberation Day? or why Trump decided to declare April 2nd as Liberation Day, watch this video.

 
