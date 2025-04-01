US President Donald Trump has launched a volley of tariffs impacting allies and adversaries this year, promising ‘Liberation Day’ on Wednesday with action targeting countries that have persistent trade gaps with his country. To find out, what is Liberation Day? or why Trump decided to declare April 2nd as Liberation Day, watch this video.
