When Fali S Nariman Quoted Ramayana To Respond To People Saying 'Courts Have Crossed Lakshman Rekha'

Updated: 21 Feb 2024, 04:50 PM IST

Eminent jurist and senior advocate Fali S Nariman passed away at the age of 95, on 21st February 2024. He was a distinguished constitutional lawyer. In 2018, when there was talk about whether judges were 'crossing the Lakshman Rekha' in context of entering into legislative domain, Fali Nariman, quoted the Ramayana to say that this 'Lakshman Rekha' can indeed be crossed... but only and always for a good cause. Watch