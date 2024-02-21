Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / News/  When Fali S Nariman Quoted Ramayana To Respond To People Saying 'Courts Have Crossed Lakshman Rekha'

When Fali S Nariman Quoted Ramayana To Respond To People Saying 'Courts Have Crossed Lakshman Rekha'

Updated: 21 Feb 2024, 04:50 PM IST Livemint

Eminent jurist and senior advocate Fali S Nariman passed away at the age of 95, on 21st February 2024. He was a distinguished constitutional lawyer. In 2018, when there was talk about whether judges were 'crossing the Lakshman Rekha' in context of entering into legislative domain, Fali Nariman, quoted the Ramayana to say that this 'Lakshman Rekha' can indeed be crossed... but only and always for a good cause. Watch