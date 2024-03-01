Why Ambanis Chose Jamnagar For Anant and Radhika's Wedding | Watch

OPEN IN APP
Updated: 01 Mar 2024, 05:28 PM IST Livemint

A massive number of flights and convoys of luxury cars are headed to the coastal city of Jamnagar in Gujarat, as global CEOs, heads of states, Bollywood and sports stars, singers, pop artists, and industrialists are headed to the city to be part of the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, younger son of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani, and fiancee Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, beginning Friday. In this video, Anant Ambani’s mother Nita Ambani shares everything about the wedding and why the Jamnagar was chosen as the venue for the wedding.livemi

 
