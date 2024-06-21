This visit, her second this month, holds significance as it marks the first incoming bilateral state visit by a foreign leader following the formation of India's new government after the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Invited by Modi, this visit aims to strengthen and broaden Bangladesh and India's already strong ties, fostering cooperation and collaboration on various fronts.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.