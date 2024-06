Why Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Is In India Before China? | Explained

Updated: 21 Jun 2024, 06:46 PM IST

This visit, her second this month, holds significance as it marks the first incoming bilateral state visit by a foreign leader following the formation of India's new government after the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Invited by Modi, this visit aims to strengthen and broaden Bangladesh and India's already strong ties, fostering cooperation and collaboration on various fronts.