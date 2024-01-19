Why China's Population Decline Will Deepen Their Economic Woes

China's population has not just declined for the s... moreChina's population has not just declined for the second year in a row, it's declined by triple the amount as compared to last year. This spells more trouble for the world's second largest economy, which is already reeling under high levels of unemployment, a huge real estate sector crisis and an ageing population. Watch
