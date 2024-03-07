OPEN IN APP
Why India's First Underwater Metro In Kolkata Is A Milestone Project: Route Map & Other Details

Why India's First Underwater Metro In Kolkata Is A Milestone Project: Route Map & Other Details

Updated: 07 Mar 2024, 11:27 AM IST Livemint

India's first underwater metro route has officially opened, marking a big milestone in India's infrastructure development journey. This is part of the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata's East-West corridor. This was critical for improved accessibility of commuters in Kolkata and caters strategically to busy areas in the city. The project will address transportation needs, and help ease traffic congestion in the city. Here's how

 
