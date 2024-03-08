Why Is DSP Mutual Fund's Kalpen Parekh Obsessed With Multi-Decade Investing? | Guru Portfolios Ep 1

Welcome to the very first episode of Guru Portfolios! In this interaction with Mint, where leaders in the financial services industry share how they manage their own money, Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO of DSP Mutual Fund, tells us about his preference for hybrid funds, cutting down risks in his investments and using widely-diversified portfolios. WATCH!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.