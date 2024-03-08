OPEN IN APP
Why Is DSP Mutual Fund's Kalpen Parekh Obsessed With Multi-Decade Investing? | Guru Portfolios Ep 1

Why Is DSP Mutual Fund's Kalpen Parekh Obsessed With Multi-Decade Investing? | Guru Portfolios Ep 1

Updated: 08 Mar 2024, 01:54 PM IST Livemint

Welcome to the very first episode of Guru Portfolios! In this interaction with Mint, where leaders in the financial services industry share how they manage their own money, Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO of DSP Mutual Fund, tells us about his preference for hybrid funds, cutting down risks in his investments and using widely-diversified portfolios. WATCH!

 
