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Why Your Flight Ticket Won't Get Cheaper Even After The U.S.-Iran Ceasefire | Explained

A ceasefire may have quieted the guns, but your flight ticket is still getting pricier. Airlines are grappling with elevated fuel costs, rerouting expenses, and supply chain disruptions that don't vanish overnight with a peace deal. From Middle East corridors to transatlantic routes, the structural pressures on aviation remain firmly in place. We break down why geopolitical calm doesn't always translate to cheaper airfares — and when relief might finally arrive.

Livemint
Updated10 Apr 2026, 02:25 PM IST
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Why Your Flight Ticket Won't Get Cheaper Even After The U.S.-Iran Ceasefire
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