English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 10 2025 15:52:26
  1. Trent share price
  2. 4,282.35 -7.41%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 181.40 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation of India share price
  2. 268.30 -1.36%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.30 0.57%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 416.70 0.59%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Will America Get Its ONLY Indian-Origin Governor? | Why Dr Nirav Shah Is Running For Maine Post

Will America Get Its ONLY Indian-Origin Governor? | Why Dr Nirav Shah Is Running For Maine Post

Updated: 10 Nov 2025, 07:46 pm IST Livemint

Dr Nirav Shah, an Indian-American doctor is now running to become the next Governor of Maine. If he wins, he will be the only Indian American governor in office across the country, and he's officially joined the race with one motive - to take on U.S. President Donald Trump. The Democrat joins a crowded field of nearly two dozen candidates vying to replace Gov. Janet Mills, who is term limited, in 2026. In this podcast, Dr Shah talks about why he's running, what are his plans and also about the impact that Trump's policies have had on those of Indian-origin living in the U.S. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue