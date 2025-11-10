Will America Get Its ONLY Indian-Origin Governor? | Why Dr Nirav Shah Is Running For Maine Post

Updated: 10 Nov 2025, 07:46 pm IST

Dr Nirav Shah, an Indian-American doctor is now running to become the next Governor of Maine. If he wins, he will be the only Indian American governor in office across the country, and he's officially joined the race with one motive - to take on U.S. President Donald Trump. The Democrat joins a crowded field of nearly two dozen candidates vying to replace Gov. Janet Mills, who is term limited, in 2026. In this podcast, Dr Shah talks about why he's running, what are his plans and also about the impact that Trump's policies have had on those of Indian-origin living in the U.S. Watch!