English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Dec 01 2025 15:59:32
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 363.75 1.93%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.40 0.00%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 168.65 0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 327.25 0.20%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 301.50 0.45%
Business News/ Videos / News/  'Work Will Be Optional': Elon Musk's BIG Prediction | How AI & Robotics Will Change Everything

'Work Will Be Optional': Elon Musk's BIG Prediction | How AI & Robotics Will Change Everything

Updated: 01 Dec 2025, 08:33 pm IST Livemint

Elon Musk has made one of his boldest predictions yet: humans may not need to work in the next 10–20 years. In a new conversation, Musk says rapid advances in AI and robotics could make most human jobs optional — and even suggests that money itself might become irrelevant in an AI-powered future. In this video, we break down: 🔥 Musk’s full prediction on the future of work 🤖 How AI and humanoid robots could replace most jobs 📉 Why work could become a “choice” rather than a necessity 💰 Musk’s claim that money may lose meaning 🧠 What this future means for society, income, and purpose 📉 Is this utopia — or a warning? We also look at clips from Musk’s latest appearances and analyze his earlier comments at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, where he predicted that AI could eliminate poverty by making goods and services abundant for everyone. Whether you fear it, welcome it, or think it’s unrealistic — this is a future we all need to understand. 👇 What do YOU think? Would you stop working if AI made it optional?

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue