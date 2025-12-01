'Work Will Be Optional': Elon Musk's BIG Prediction | How AI & Robotics Will Change Everything

Updated: 01 Dec 2025, 08:33 pm IST

Elon Musk has made one of his boldest predictions yet: humans may not need to work in the next 10–20 years. In a new conversation, Musk says rapid advances in AI and robotics could make most human jobs optional — and even suggests that money itself might become irrelevant in an AI-powered future. In this video, we break down: 🔥 Musk’s full prediction on the future of work 🤖 How AI and humanoid robots could replace most jobs 📉 Why work could become a “choice” rather than a necessity 💰 Musk’s claim that money may lose meaning 🧠 What this future means for society, income, and purpose 📉 Is this utopia — or a warning? We also look at clips from Musk’s latest appearances and analyze his earlier comments at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, where he predicted that AI could eliminate poverty by making goods and services abundant for everyone. Whether you fear it, welcome it, or think it’s unrealistic — this is a future we all need to understand. 👇 What do YOU think? Would you stop working if AI made it optional?