Tue Jun 17 2025 15:49:55
Business News/ Videos / News/  World's Most Expensive Fighter Jet F-35B Grounded In Kerala For Over 2-Days After Emergency Landing

World’s Most Expensive Fighter Jet F-35B Grounded In Kerala For Over 2-Days After Emergency Landing

Updated: 18 Jun 2025, 08:31 AM IST Livemint

World’s Most Expensive Fighter Jet F-35B Grounded In Kerala For Over 2-Days After Emergency Landing It’s been more than 48 hours since a Royal Navy F-35B Lightning II, the world’s most expensive fighter jet,made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport. On June 14, at approximately 9:30 PM IST, the F-35B, operating from HMS Prince of Wales, reported “low fuel”. Watch for more! #f35 #iaf #indianairforce #royalbritishnavy

 
