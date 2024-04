X Removes AAP, YSRCP, TDP Posts On Election Commission Request, But Says It Doesn't Agree | Details

Updated: 19 Apr 2024, 06:04 AM IST

Social media platform X on April 16 said that it had restrained certain posts in India featuring political content from elected officials, political parties, and candidates for office following directives from the country's Election Commission. These included posts from AAP, YSRCP, Chandrababu Naidu, and others.