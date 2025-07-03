Explore
Thu Jul 03 2025 15:56:24
Business News/ Videos / News/  'You'll Never Want To Leave…', Kerala Tourism Pokes Fun At Grounded F-35, Promotes State Tourism

‘You’ll Never Want To Leave…’, Kerala Tourism Pokes Fun At Grounded F-35, Promotes State Tourism

Updated: 03 Jul 2025, 04:19 PM IST Livemint

As the British Royal Navy's F-35 B fighter jet remains stranded in Thiruvanathapuram, Kerala Tourism Department has made a light-hearted remark, highlighting the state's appeal as a place visitors don't want to depart from. The British stealth fighter made an emergency landing at Thiruvanathapuram airport on June 14 after reporting low fuel levels. In a post on the social media platform X, Kerala Tourism Department shared a post with the caption, “Kerala, the destination you'll never want to leave. Thank you, The Fauxy.” Watch for more!

 
