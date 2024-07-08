Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 08 2024 12:37:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.95 -1.03%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.50 1.58%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 998.75 0.51%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,630.50 -1.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 857.90 -0.25%
Business News/ Videos / News/  Your Cheatsheet For Budget 2024: Key Priorities & Pillars For The Finance Minister | Explained

Your Cheatsheet For Budget 2024: Key Priorities & Pillars For The Finance Minister | Explained

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 12:38 PM IST Livemint

The upcoming budget of the NDA 3.0 will be the most crucial for the Government. With fewer numbers in the LS this time, the FM will pull out all guns from her budget folder to cater to the 5 main categories. The interim budget presented in February this year had 4 pillars. In July There could be 5: Women, Poor, Youth, Farmers & The middle class. Tax incentives, job and education boosting schemes, to women and poor development could be the focus areas of the new Government.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue