Business News/ Videos / News/  Your Cheatsheet For Budget 2024: Key Priorities & Pillars For The Finance Minister | Explained

Your Cheatsheet For Budget 2024: Key Priorities & Pillars For The Finance Minister | Explained

Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 12:38 PM IST Livemint

The upcoming budget of the NDA 3.0 will be the most crucial for the Government. With fewer numbers in the LS this time, the FM will pull out all guns from her budget folder to cater to the 5 main categories. The interim budget presented in February this year had 4 pillars. In July There could be 5: Women, Poor, Youth, Farmers & The middle class. Tax incentives, job and education boosting schemes, to women and poor development could be the focus areas of the new Government.

