Next Layoffs Won’t Be in Offices -They’ll Be on Bike Seats | How Drones Threaten India's Gig Economy

Updated: 19 Nov 2025, 01:34 pm IST

India’s next big layoffs may not hit offices — they may hit delivery bikes. As AI replaces white-collar workers, a newer threat is rising: drones delivering groceries, medicines and packages at a fraction of the cost. With robotic automation already replacing thousands of warehouse workers abroad, India’s 12 million gig workers face a future more uncertain than ever. Economists warn this could shake India’s employment engine, especially in a country battling youth unemployment. Automation is coming. The question is: who gets left behind?