'Next Warren Buffett', 'Crypto King' Sam Bankman Faces 110 Years In Jail | Mint Explains

Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 03:17 PM IST

Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty on all seven counts related to fraud and money laundering. He is the co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, once the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, and trading firm Alameda Research. In this video, Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint explains the quick rise of Sam Bankman, co-founder of crypto exchange, FTX to become the richest self-made newcomer in Forbes 400 history, and his quicker fall from grace.