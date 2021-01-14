OPEN APP
Home >Videos >'Next year, huge recovery in revenues...': Shankar Acharya on Covid, Budget

'Next year, huge recovery in revenues...': Shankar Acharya on Covid, Budget

Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 12:24 AM IST Livemint
  • While saying that the government shouldn't get too worried about FRBM Act stipulations, Dr Shankar Acharya, former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, said that the country's deficit has ballooned in the current financial year due to collapse of revenues, rather than a rise in expenditure. The discussion with journalist Mitali Mukherjee was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget.
 

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout