>'Next year, huge recovery in revenues...': Shankar Acharya on Covid, Budget
Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 12:24 AM IST
- While saying that the government shouldn't get too worried about FRBM Act stipulations, Dr Shankar Acharya, former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, said that the country's deficit has ballooned in the current financial year due to collapse of revenues, rather than a rise in expenditure. The discussion with journalist Mitali Mukherjee was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget.