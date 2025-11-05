Hello User
Nigel Farage Blames Migrant For UK's Falling GDP Per Capita, Mass Exodus

Nigel Farage Blames Migrant For UK's Falling GDP Per Capita, Mass Exodus

Updated: 05 Nov 2025, 12:04 am IST Livemint

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has linked record migration to a fall in the UK’s GDP per capita, saying it has left the “average Britain poorer.” Speaking in London, he described deep pessimism in business and warned that recent growth is being propped up by high migration levels and heavy government borrowing. Farage also pointed to rising national debt and said the UK is now borrowing at what he called extraordinary peacetime levels. His comments come as immigration and the state of the British economy remain central political flashpoints. Watch.